UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
LONDON Oct 21 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will miss his team's Champions League match at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday because he has not recovered from a thigh injury, Sky Sports News reported on Monday.
The 27-year-old Belgian international aggravated the injury against Everton on Oct. 5 and missed Belgium's recent World Cup qualifiers against Croatia and Wales as well as City's 3-1 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.
He originally damaged the thigh on the opening day of the season in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United and was sidelined for the following three City matches.
City, second in Group D, need a good result in Moscow after a 3-1 home defeat to European champions Bayern Munich in their last European outing on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.