MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Francesco Totti became the oldest scorer in European club competition history when he netted after 24 minutes to give AS Roma a 1-1 draw at Manchester City in their Champions League Group E match at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Totti, who turned 38 on Saturday, chipped the ball over goalkeeper Joe Hart for his landmark goal which resulted in City failing to win their first home match in the competition for the fourth successive season.

City went ahead in the fourth minute when their former defender Maicon put his arm around Sergio Aguero and pulled the Argentine down leaving referee Bjorn Kuipers no alternative but to award the penalty which Aguero swept home sending Roma's stand-in keeper Lukasz Skorupski the wrong way.

But City failed to build on that early advantage and although they played better in the second half when James Milner and Frank Lampard came on as substitutes, impressive Roma were worth their point. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)