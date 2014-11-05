LONDON Nov 5 Manchester City's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage were dealt a severe blow after Seydou Doumbia's brace and two red cards subjected them to a humiliating 2-1 defeat by CSKA Moscow at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Doumbia twice capitalised on woeful defending to score, the first inside two minutes, either side of a sweet strike by Yaya Toure who was later sent off.

Halftime substitute Fernandinho was sent off midway through the second half before Toure followed after lashing out at a CSKA player to complete a dreadful night for City who have taken two points from four Group E games.

Russia's CSKA, who were banned from selling tickets for the game following repeated bad behaviour from their supporters, have four points, level with AS Roma and eight behind Bayern Munich who beat the Italian side 2-0.

