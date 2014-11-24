MANCHESTER Nov 24 Manager Manuel Pellegrini is desperate for Manchester City to seize the "last chance" to rescue their ailing Champions League campaign against 2013 winners Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions are bottom of Group E, with two points from four games, and their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 in Europe hang in the balance with two matches remaining.

If City fail to win at the Etihad Stadium they will be eliminated as long as AS Roma or CSKA Moscow get a positive result when they meet in Russia earlier in the day.

Pellegrini took City into the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history last season and emphasised the importance of doing the same this time round.

"It is important for this club to do well in Europe," the Chilean told a news conference on Monday. "Tomorrow the team will fight to the end to continue in the Champions League.

"If we don't qualify we will analyse why but we must play the game tomorrow and against Roma before drawing conclusions. Nobody, not me nor the team, is happy with the way we've played and we have a last chance."

City will be without suspended midfield pair Yaya Toure and Fernandinho, who were sent off in the 2-1 home defeat by CSKA earlier this month, and injured trio David Silva, Edin Dzeko and Aleksandr Kolarov.

Bayern have injury problems of their own with captain Philipp Lahm, Javi Martinez and David Alaba missing.

"They have injuries but we also have important players out," said Pellegrini. "Big teams have big squads and other players who can play very well."

Bayern, unbeaten in all competitions this season, are already through to the last 16. They top the group with a 100 percent record on 12 points.

"I don't think that just because they have qualified they'll do worse than they have before," said Pellegrini. "I'm sure we are going to have a very tough game." (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)