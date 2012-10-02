(Adds teams)
Oct 2 CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2 - Champions League Group H result.
At the Dr Constantin Radulescu stadium
Scorers:
CFR Cluj: Pantelis Kapetanos 14
Manchester United: Robin van Persie 29, 49
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
CFR Cluj: 1-Mario Felgueiras; 3-Ivo Pinto, 8-Laszlo Sepsi, 20-Cadu, 24-Ionut Rada, 45-Camora, 6-Gabriel Muresan, 16-Rafael Bastos, 31-Matias Aguirregaray (11-Viorel Nicoara 81), 9-Pantelis Kapetanos (19-Sasa Bjelanovic 61), 99-Modou Sougou (25-Luis Alberto 24)
Manchester United: 1-David de Gea; 2-Rafael, 5-Rio Ferdinand, 6-Jonny Evans (31-Scott Wootton 79), 3-Patrice Evra; 8-Anderson, 23-Tom Cleverley, 24-Darren Fletcher; 10-Wayne Rooney, 14-Javier Hernandez (19-Danny Welbeck 83), 20-Robin van Persie
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)