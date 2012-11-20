Soccer-Zidane warns Real to be wary of "game of the year" for opponents
Feb 25 Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
Nov 20 CFR Cluj 3 Braga 1 - Champions League Group H result
At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium, Cluj-Napoca:
CFR Cluj: Rui Pedro 7, 15, 33
Braga: Alan 17
Red card: Douglao (Braga) 45+1
Halftime: 3-1
Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia) (Compiled by Josh Reich)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 15 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 25 Alaves 2 Ibai Gomez 78, Aleksandar Katai 86 Valencia 1 Carlos Soler 70 Red Card: Fabian Orellana 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,118 - - - Friday, February 24 Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,085 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 25