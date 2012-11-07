Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Nov 7 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group H match between CFR Cluj and Galatasaray at the Dr. Constantin Radulescu.
CFR Cluj: 1-Mario Felgueiras, 3-Ivo Pinto, 8-Laszlo Sepsi, 13-Felice Piccolo, 20-Cadu, 45-Camora, 6-Gabriel Muresan, 23-Nicolas Godemeche, 25-Luis Alberto, 9-Pantelis Kapetanos, 99-Sougou
Galatasaray: 25-Fernando Muslera, 3-Cris, 13-Dany Nounkeu, 27-Emmanuel Eboue, 4-Hamit Altntop, 8-Selcuk Inan, 11-Albert Riera, 35-Yekta Kurtulus, 52-Emre Colak, 17-Burak Yilmaz, 19-Umut Bulut
Referee: William Collum (Scotland) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.