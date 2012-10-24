Oct 24 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group A
Porto 3 Dynamo Kiev 2
At the Dragao Stadium
Scorers:
Porto: Silvestre Varela 15, Jackson Martinez 36, 78
Dynamo Kiev: Oleh Gusyev 21, Ideye Brown 72
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Paris St Germain 2
At Maksimir Stadium
Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 32, Jeremy Menez 43
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey)
- -
Group B
Arsenal 0 Schalke 04 2
At Emirates Stadium
Scorer: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 76, Ibrahim Afellay 86
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Montpellier HSC 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
At La Mosson stadium
Scorers:
Montpellier: Gaetan Charbonnier 49
Olympiakos: Vassilis Torossidis 73, Kostas Mitroglou 90+1
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
- -
Group C
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Anderlecht 0
At Petrovsky stadium
Scorer: Alexander Kerzhakov 72pen
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
-
Malaga 1 AC Milan 0
At the Rosaleda
Scorer: Joaquin 64
Missed penalty: Joaquin 44
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
- -
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Manchester City 1
At Amsterdam Arena
Scorers:
Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 45, Niklas Moisander 57,
Christian Eriksen 68
Manchester City: Samir Nasri 22
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 1
At BVB stadium:
Scorers:
Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski 36, Marcel Schmelzer
64
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 38
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Nordsjaelland 1 Juventus 1
At the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
Scorers:
Nordsjaelland: Mikkel Beckmann 50
Juventus: Mirko Vucinic 81
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)
-
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chelsea 1
At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk
Scorers
Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 3, Fernandinho 52
Chelsea: Oscar 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
- -
Group F
BATE Borisov 0 Valencia 3
At the Dinamo Stadium, Minsk
Scorer: Roberto Soldado 45+1 pen, 55, 69
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
-
Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1
At the Lille Metropole stadium
Scorer: Thomas Mueller 20 pen
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- -
Group G
Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1
At the Luzhniki stadium:
Scorers:
Spartak Moscow: Rafael Carioca 3, Jardel 43og
Benfica: Lima 33
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
-
Barcelona 2 Celtic 1
At the Nou Camp:
Scorers:
Barcelona: Andres Iniesta 45, Jordi Alba 90+4
Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 18
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group H
Manchester United 3 Braga 2
At Old Trafford
Scorers:
Manchester United: Javier Hernandez 25, 75, Jonny Evans 62
Braga: Alan 2, 20
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
-
Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi:
Scorers:
Galatasaray: Burak Ylmaz 77
CFR Cluj: Dany Nounkeu 19og
Missed penalty: Felipe Melo (Galatasaray) 35
Red card: Matias Aguirregaray (CFR Cluj) 28
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)