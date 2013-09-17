Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 17 Champions League collated results on Tuesday.
Group A
Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Wayne Rooney 22, 70, Robin van Persie 59,
Antonio Valencia 7
Bayer Leverkusen: Simon Rolfes 54, Omer Toprak 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
At Anoeta, San Sebastian
Scorer: Alex Teixeira 65, 87
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)
- -
Group B
FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1
At Parken stadium, Copenhagen
Scorers:
FC Copenhagen: Nicolai Jorgensen 14
Juventus: Fabio Quagliarella 54
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
-
Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorers:
Galatasaray: Umut Bulut 84
Real Madrid: Isco 33, Karim Benzema 54, 81, Cristiano Ronaldo 63, 66, 90+1
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
- -
Group C
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4
At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens
Scorers:
Olympiakos Piraeus: Vladimir Weiss 25
Paris St Germain: Edinson Cavani 19, Thiago Motta 68, 73, Marquinhos 86
Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 82
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers: Filip Djuricic 4, Luisao 30
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
- -
Group D
Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3
At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen
Scorer: Edin Dzeko 48, Yaya Toure 53, Sergio Aguero 58
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0
At the Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers: David Alaba 4, Mario Mandzukic 41, Arjen Robben 68
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.