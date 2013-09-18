Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Sept 18 Champions League collated results on Wednesday Group E Chelsea 1 Basel 2 At Stamford Bridge Scorers: Chelsea: Oscar 45 Basel: Mohamed Salah 71, Marco Streller 81 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Atsuto Uchida 67, Kevin-Prince Boateng 78, Julian Draxler 85 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey) - - Group F Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2 At Stade Velodrome Scorers: Olympique Marseille: Jordan Ayew 90+3pen Arsenal: Theo Walcott 65, Aaron Ramsey 83 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Olegario Benquerença (Portugal) - Napoli 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 At San Paolo stadium Scorers: Napoli: Gonzalo Higuain 29, Lorenzo Insigne 67 Borussia Dortmund: Camilo Zuniga 87og Red card: Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund) 45+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - - Group G Atletico Madrid 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At Vicente Calderon stadium Scorers: Atletico Madrid: Miranda 40, Arda Turan 64, Leo Baptistao 80 Zenit St Petersburg: Hulk 58 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1 At Ernst-Happel stadium Scorer: Lucho Gonzalez 55 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland) - - Group H Barcelona 4 Ajax Amsterdam 0 At the Nou Camp Scorers: Lionel Messi 22, 55, 75, Gerard Pique 69 Missed penalty: Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam) 77 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - AC Milan 2 Celtic 0 At the San Siro Scorers: Emilio Izaguirre 82og, Sulley Muntari 86 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) - - Played on Tuesday Group A Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 At Old Trafford, Manchester Scorers: Manchester United: Wayne Rooney 22, 70, Robin van Persie 59, Antonio Valencia 7 Bayer Leverkusen: Simon Rolfes 54, Omer Toprak 88 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 At Anoeta, San Sebastian Scorer: Alex Teixeira 65, 87 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania) - - Group B FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1 At Parken stadium, Copenhagen Scorers: FC Copenhagen: Nicolai Jorgensen 14 Juventus: Fabio Quagliarella 54 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorers: Galatasaray: Umut Bulut 84 Real Madrid: Isco 33, Karim Benzema 54, 81, Cristiano Ronaldo 63, 66, 90+1 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - - Group C Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4 At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens Scorers: Olympiakos Piraeus: Vladimir Weiss 25 Paris St Germain: Edinson Cavani 19, Thiago Motta 68, 73, Marquinhos 86 Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 82 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorers: Filip Djuricic 4, Luisao 30 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany) - - Group D Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3 At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen Scorer: Edin Dzeko 48, Yaya Toure 53, Sergio Aguero 58 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0 At the Allianz Arena, Munich Scorers: David Alaba 4, Mario Mandzukic 41, Arjen Robben 68 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18