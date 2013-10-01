Oct 1 Champions League collated results on Tuesday Group E Basel 0 Schalke 04 1 At St Jakob-Park, Basel Scorer: Julian Draxler 54 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 4 At the National Stadium, Bucharest Scorers: Ramires 20, 55, Daniel Georgievski 44og, Frank Lampard 90 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - - Group F Borussia Dortmund 3 Olympique Marseille 0 At BVB stadium Scorers: Robert Lewandowski 19, 79pen, Marco Reus 52 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) - Arsenal 2 Napoli 0 At Emirates Stadium Scorers: Mesut Ozil 8, Olivier Giroud 15 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - - Group G Zenit St Petersburg 0 Austria Vienna 0 At Petrovsky stadium, St Petersburg Red card: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg) 44 Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - Porto 1 Atletico Madrid 2 At the Dragao Stadium, Porto Scorers: Porto: Jackson Martinez 16 Atletico Madrid: Diego Godin 58, Arda Turan 86 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - - Group H Celtic 0 Barcelona 1 At Celtic Park, Glasgow Scorer: Cesc Fabregas 76 Red card: Scott Brown (Celtic) 59 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) - Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 1 At the Amsterdam Arena Scorers: Ajax Amsterdam: Stefano Denswil 90 AC Milan: Mario Balotelli 90+4pen Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)