Oct 23 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group A
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
At BayArena, Leverkusen
Scorer: Stefan Kiessling 22, 72, Simon Rolfes 50pen, Sidney
Sam 57
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
-
Manchester United 1 Real Sociedad 0
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorer: Inigo Martinez 2og
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
- -
Group B
Real Madrid 2 Juventus 1
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 4, 29pen
Juventus: Fernando Llorente 22
Red card: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) 48
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Manuel Graefe
-
Galatasaray 3 FC Copenhagen 1
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorers:
Galatasaray: Felipe Melo 10, Wesley Sneijder 38, Didier
Drogba 45+1
FC Copenhagen: Claudemir 88
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
- -
Group C
Anderlecht 0 Paris St Germain 5
At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels
Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 17, 22, 36, 62, Edinson Cavani
52
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
-
Benfica 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers:
Benfica: Oscar Cardozo 83
Olympiakos Piraeus: Alejandro Dominguez 29
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
- -
Group D
CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester City 2
At the Khimki Arena
Scorers:
CSKA Moscow: Zoran Tosic 32
Manchester City: Sergio Aguero 34, 42
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)
-
Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0
At the Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers: Franck Ribery 25pen, 61, David Alaba 37, Bastian
Schweinsteiger 64, Mario Goetze 90+1
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland)
- -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers: Fernando Torres 5, 69, Eden Hazard 87
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorers:
Steaua Bucharest: Leandro Tatu 88
Basel: Marcelo Diaz 48
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)
- -
Group F
Arsenal 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
At Emirates Stadium
Scorers:
Arsenal: Olivier Giroud 41
Borussia Dortmund: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 16, Robert Lewandowski
82
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Olympique Marseille 1 Napoli 2
At Stade Velodrome, Marseille
Scorers:
Olympique Marseille: Andre Ayew 86
Napoli: Jose Callejon 42, Duvan Zapata 67
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey)
- -
Group G
Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At the Dragao stadium
Scorer: Aleksandr Kerzhakov 86
Red card: Hector Herrera (Porto) 6
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Austria Vienna 0 Atletico Madrid 3
At Ernst-Happel stadium
Scorers: Raul Garcia 8, Diego Costa 20, 53
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
- -
Group H
Celtic 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1
At Celtic Park, Glasgow
Scorers:
Celtic: James Forrest 43pen, Beram Kayal 54
Ajax Amsterdam: Lasse Schone 90+4
Red card: Nir Biton (Celtic) 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
-
AC Milan 1 Barcelona 1
At the San Siro, Milan
Scorers:
AC Milan: Robinho 9
Barcelona: Lionel Messi 23
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
- -
