Oct 23 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group A Bayer Leverkusen 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 At BayArena, Leverkusen Scorer: Stefan Kiessling 22, 72, Simon Rolfes 50pen, Sidney Sam 57 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) - Manchester United 1 Real Sociedad 0 At Old Trafford, Manchester Scorer: Inigo Martinez 2og Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands) - - Group B Real Madrid 2 Juventus 1 At the Bernabeu, Madrid Scorers: Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 4, 29pen Juventus: Fernando Llorente 22 Red card: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) 48 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Manuel Graefe - Galatasaray 3 FC Copenhagen 1 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorers: Galatasaray: Felipe Melo 10, Wesley Sneijder 38, Didier Drogba 45+1 FC Copenhagen: Claudemir 88 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia) - - Group C Anderlecht 0 Paris St Germain 5 At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 17, 22, 36, 62, Edinson Cavani 52 Halftime: 0-3 Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) - Benfica 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorers: Benfica: Oscar Cardozo 83 Olympiakos Piraeus: Alejandro Dominguez 29 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - - Group D CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester City 2 At the Khimki Arena Scorers: CSKA Moscow: Zoran Tosic 32 Manchester City: Sergio Aguero 34, 42 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania) - Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0 At the Allianz Arena, Munich Scorers: Franck Ribery 25pen, 61, David Alaba 37, Bastian Schweinsteiger 64, Mario Goetze 90+1 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland) - - Played on Tuesday Group E Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Fernando Torres 5, 69, Eden Hazard 87 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1 At the National Arena, Bucharest Scorers: Steaua Bucharest: Leandro Tatu 88 Basel: Marcelo Diaz 48 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia) - - Group F Arsenal 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 At Emirates Stadium Scorers: Arsenal: Olivier Giroud 41 Borussia Dortmund: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 16, Robert Lewandowski 82 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - Olympique Marseille 1 Napoli 2 At Stade Velodrome, Marseille Scorers: Olympique Marseille: Andre Ayew 86 Napoli: Jose Callejon 42, Duvan Zapata 67 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey) - - Group G Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At the Dragao stadium Scorer: Aleksandr Kerzhakov 86 Red card: Hector Herrera (Porto) 6 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Austria Vienna 0 Atletico Madrid 3 At Ernst-Happel stadium Scorers: Raul Garcia 8, Diego Costa 20, 53 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - - Group H Celtic 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1 At Celtic Park, Glasgow Scorers: Celtic: James Forrest 43pen, Beram Kayal 54 Ajax Amsterdam: Lasse Schone 90+4 Red card: Nir Biton (Celtic) 88 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - AC Milan 1 Barcelona 1 At the San Siro, Milan Scorers: AC Milan: Robinho 9 Barcelona: Lionel Messi 23 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)