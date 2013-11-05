Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Nov 5 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group A Real Sociedad 0 Manchester United 0 At Anoeta, San Sebastian Missed penalty: Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 70 Red card: Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) 90 Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) - Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 At Donbass Arena, Donetsk Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - Group B Juventus 2 Real Madrid 2 At Juventus Stadium, Turin Scorers: Juventus: Arturo Vidal 42pen, Fernando Llorente 65 Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 52, Gareth Bale 60 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - FC Copenhagen 1 Galatasaray 0 At Parken stadium, Copenhagen Scorer: Daniel Braaten 6 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Martin Atkinson (England) - - Group C Olympiakos 1 Benfica 0 At Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus Scorer: Kostas Manolas 13 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - Paris St Germain 1 Anderlecht 1 At Parc des Princes, Paris Scorers: Paris St Germain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 70 Anderlecht: Demy de Zeeuw 68 Red card: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht) 82 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - - Group D Manchester City 5 CSKA Moscow 2 At Etihad Stadium, Manchester Scorers: Manchester City: Sergio Aguero 3pen, 20, Alvaro Negredo 30, 51, 90+2 CSKA Moscow: Seydou Doumbia 45+1, 71pen Halftime: 3-1 Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - Viktoria Plzen 0 Bayern Munich 1 At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen Scorer: Mario Mandzukic 65 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain) - - (Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.