Nov 26 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Basel 1 Chelsea 0
At St Jakob-Park, Basel
Scorer: Mohamed Salah 87
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
-
Steaua Bucharest 0 Schalke 04 0
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
- -
Group F
Arsenal 2 Olympique Marseille 0
At the Emirates Stadium, London
Scorer: Jack Wilshere 1, 65
Missed penalty: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) 38
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
-
Borussia Dortmund 3 Napoli 1
At BVB Stadium, Dortmund
Scorers:
Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 10pen, Jakub Blaszczykowski
60, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 78
Napoli: Lorenzo Insigne 71
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
- -
Group G
Porto 1 Austria Vienna 1
At the Dragao stadium
Scorers:
Porto: Jackson Martinez 48
Austria Vienna: Roman Kienast 11
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)
-
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Atletico Madrid 1
At Stadion Petrovski
Scorers:
Zenit St Petersburg: Toby Alderweireld 74og
Atletico Madrid: Adrian Lopez 53
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- -
Group H
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Barcelona 1
At Amsterdam Arena
Scorers:
Ajax Amsterdam: Thulani Serero 19, Danny Hoesen 42
Barcelona: Xavi 49pen
Red card: Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam) 48
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Celtic 0 AC Milan 3
At Celtic Park, Glasgow
Scorers: Kaka 13, Cristian Zapata 49, Mario Balotelli 60
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
