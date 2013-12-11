Dec 11 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group B Galatasaray 1 Juventus 0 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorer: Wesley Sneijder 85 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - - Group E Chelsea 1 Steaua Bucharest 0 At Stamford Bridge, London Scorer: Demba Ba 10 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - Schalke 04 2 Basel 0 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Julian Draxler 51, Joel Matip 57 Red card: Ivan Ivanov (Basel) 31 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - - Group F Napoli 2 Arsenal 0 At Stadio San Paolo, Naples Scorers: Gonzalo Higuain 73, Jose Callejon 90+3 Red card: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) 76 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - Olympique Marseille 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 At Stade Velodrome Scorers: Olympique Marseille: Souleymane Diawara 14 Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski 4, Kevin Grosskreutz 87 Red card: Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) 34 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - - Group G Austria Vienna 4 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At Ernst-Happel stadium Scorers: Austria Vienna: Philipp Hosiner 44, 51, Tomas Jun 48, Roman Kienast 90+3 Zenit St Petersburg: Aleksandr Kerzhakov 35 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia) - Atletico Madrid 2 Porto 0 At Vicente Calderon, Madrid Scorers: Raul Garcia 14, Diego Costa 37 Missed penalty: Josue (Porto) 28 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - - Group H AC Milan 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0 At the San Siro Red card: Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan) 22 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Barcelona 6 Celtic 1 At Nou Camp, Barcelona Scorers: Barcelona: Gerard Pique 7, Pedro 40, Neymar 45, 48, 58, Cristian Tello 72 Celtic: Giorgios Samaras 88 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia) - - - Played on Tuesday Group A Manchester United 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 At Old Trafford, Manchester Scorer: Phil Jones 67 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - Real Sociedad 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 At Anoeta, San Sebastian Scorer: Oemer Toprak 49 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway) - - Group B FC Copenhagen 0 Real Madrid 2 At Parken stadium, Copenhagen Scorers: Luka Modric 25, Cristiano Ronaldo 48 Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 90 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - Galatasaray v Juventus (match abandoned, continued on Wednesday) - - Group C Benfica 2 Paris St Germain 1 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorers: Benfica: Lima 45pen, Nicolas Gaitan 58 Paris st Germain: Edinson Cavani 37 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Anderlecht 1 At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens Scorers: Olympiakos Piraeus: Javier Saviola 33, 58, Alejandro Dominguez 90+5pen Anderlecht: Sacha Kljestan 39 Missed penalties: Saviola (Olympiakos) 50, Vladimir Weiss 72 Red cards: Cheikhou Kouyate 49, Fabrice N'Sakala 88, Silvio Proto 90+3 (all Anderlecht) Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) - - Group D Viktoria Plzen 2 CSKA Moscow 1 At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen Scorers: Viktoria Plzen: Daniel Kolar 76, Tomas Wagner 90 CSKA Moscow: Ahmed Musa 65 Red cards: Alan Dzagoev 67, Pontus Wernbloom 90+3 (both CSKA Moscow) Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 3 At the Allianz Arena, Munich Scorers: Bayern Munich: Thomas Mueller 5, Mario Goetze 12 Manchester City: David Silva 28, Aleksandar Kolarov 59pen, James Milner 62 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)