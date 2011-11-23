Nov 23 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group E
Valencia 7 Racing Genk 0
At the Mestalla
Scorers: Jonas 10, Roberto Soldado 13, 36, 39, Pablo
Hernandez 68, Aritz Aduriz 70, Tino Costa 81
Halftime: 4-0
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
-
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Chelsea 1
At BayArena.
Scorers:
Bayer Leverkusen: Eren Derdiyok 73, Manuel Friedrich 90+1
Chelsea: Didier Drogba 48
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
- -
Group F
Arsenal 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
At the Emirates Stadium, London
Scorers:
Arsenal: Robin van Persie 49, 86
Borussia Dortmund: Shinji Kagawa 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
-
Olympique Marseille 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
At the Stade Velodrome
Scorer: Giannis Fetfatzidis 82
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 0 APOEL Nicosia 0
At the Petrovsky stadium
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany).
-
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Porto 2
At the Donbass Arena
Scorers: Hulk 79, Razvan Rat 90og
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
- -
Group H
BATE Borisov 0 Viktoria Plzen 1
At the Dinamo Stadion, Minsk
Scorer: Marek Bakos 42
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Kevin Blom (Netherlands)
-
AC Milan 2 Barcelona 3
At San Siro
Scorers:
AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 20, Kevin-Prince Boateng 54
Barcelona: Mark Van Bommel 14og, Lionel Messi 31pen, Xavi 63
Halftime: 1-2
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Napoli 2 Manchester City 1
At San Paolo Stadium, Naples
Scorers:
Napoli: Edinson Cavani 17, 49
Manchester City: Mario Balotelli 33
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Bayern Munich 3 Villarreal 1
At Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers: Franck Ribery 3, 69, Mario Gomez 24
Villarreal: Jonathan De Guzman 50
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Markus Strombergsson (Sweden)
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 0 Lille 2
At the Luzhniki stadium, Moscow
Scorers: Vasily Berezutsky 49og, Moussa Sow 64
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Trabzonspor 1 Inter Milan 1
At the Huseyin Avni Aker, Trabzon
Scorers:
Trabzonspor: Halil Altintop 23
Inter Milan: Ricardo Alvarez 18
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- -
Group C
Manchester United 2 Benfica 2
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Dimitar Berbatov 30, Darren Fletcher 59
Benfica: Phil Jones 3og, Pablo Aimar 61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 74,873
Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey)
-
Otelul Galati 2 Basel 3
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorers:
Otelul Galati: Gabriel Giurgiu 75, Liviu Antal 81
Basel: Fabian Frei 10, Alexander Frei 14, Marco Streller 37
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 6 Dinamo Zagreb 2
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Karim Benzema 2, 66, Jose Callejon 6, 49,
Gonzalo Higuain 9, Mesut Ozil 20
Dinamo Zagreb: Fatos Beqiraj 81, Ivan Tomecak 90
Halftime: 4-0
Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland)
-
Olympique Lyon 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
At Gerland stadium, Lyon
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
- - - -
