Dec 4 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group A
Paris St Germain 2 Porto 1
At the Parc des Princes
Scorers:
Paris St Germain: Thiago Silva 29, Ezequiel Lavezzi 61
Porto: Jackson Martinez 33
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
-
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Dynamo Kiev 1
At the Maksimir stadium
Scorers:
Dinamo Zagreb: Ivan Krstanovic 90+5 penalty
Dynamo Kiev: Andriy Yarmolenko 45+1
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Stanislav Todorov (Bulgaria)
- -
Group B
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Arsenal 1
At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens.
Scorers:
Olympiakos: Giannis Maniatis 64, Kostas Mitroglou 73
Arsenal: Tomas Rosicky 38
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
-
Montpellier 1 Schalke 04 1
At La Mosson
Scorers:
Montpellier: Emanuel Herrera 59
Schalke: Benedikt Hoewedes 56
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
- -
Group C
Malaga 2 Anderlecht 2
At the Rosaleda:
Scorers:
Malaga: Duda 45, 61
Anderlecht: Milan Jovanovic 50, Dieudonne Mbokani 89
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)
-
AC Milan 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At the San Siro
Scorer: Danny 35
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1
At the Bernabeu:
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 13, Jose Callejon 28, 88,
Kaka 49
Ajax Amsterdam: Derk Boerrigter 59
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0
At the BVB stadium
Scorer: Julian Schieber 57
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
- - - -
