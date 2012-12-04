Dec 4 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group A Paris St Germain 2 Porto 1 At the Parc des Princes Scorers: Paris St Germain: Thiago Silva 29, Ezequiel Lavezzi 61 Porto: Jackson Martinez 33 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland) - Dinamo Zagreb 1 Dynamo Kiev 1 At the Maksimir stadium Scorers: Dinamo Zagreb: Ivan Krstanovic 90+5 penalty Dynamo Kiev: Andriy Yarmolenko 45+1 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Stanislav Todorov (Bulgaria) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Arsenal 1 At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens. Scorers: Olympiakos: Giannis Maniatis 64, Kostas Mitroglou 73 Arsenal: Tomas Rosicky 38 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Montpellier 1 Schalke 04 1 At La Mosson Scorers: Montpellier: Emanuel Herrera 59 Schalke: Benedikt Hoewedes 56 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain) - - Group C Malaga 2 Anderlecht 2 At the Rosaleda: Scorers: Malaga: Duda 45, 61 Anderlecht: Milan Jovanovic 50, Dieudonne Mbokani 89 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - AC Milan 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At the San Siro Scorer: Danny 35 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Tony Chapron (France) - - Group D Real Madrid 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 At the Bernabeu: Scorers: Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 13, Jose Callejon 28, 88, Kaka 49 Ajax Amsterdam: Derk Boerrigter 59 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) - Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0 At the BVB stadium Scorer: Julian Schieber 57 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)