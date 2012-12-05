Dec 5 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group E Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Juventus 1 At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk Scorer: Olexandr Kucher 56og Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - Chelsea 6 Nordsjaelland 1 At Stamford Bridge Scorers: Chelsea: David Luiz 38pen, Fernando Torres 45+2, 56, Gary Cahill 51, Juan Mata 63, Oscar 71 Nordsjaelland: Joshua John 46 Missed penalties: Nicolai Stokholm (Nordsjaelland) 32 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 35 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands) - - Group F Bayern Munich 4 BATE Borisov 1 At Allianz Arena, Munich Scorers: Bayern Munich: Mario Gomez 22, Thomas Mueller 54, Xherdan Shaqiri 66, David Alaba 83 BATE Borisov: Yegor Filipenko 89 Red cards: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) 51, Denis Polyakov (BATE Borisov) 69 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - Lille 0 Valencia 1 At the Lille Metropole stadium: Scorers: Jonas 36pen Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia) - - Group G Celtic 2 Spartak Moscow 1 At Celtic Park, Glasgow. Scorers: Celtic: Gary Hooper 21, Kris Commons 81pen Spartak Moscow: Ari 39 Red card: Kim Kallstrom (Spartak Moscow) 88 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - Barcelona 0 Benfica 0 At the Nou Camp Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - - Group H Braga 1 Galatasaray 2 At Estadio Municipal de Braga Scorers: Braga: Mossoro 32 Galatasaray: Burak Yilmaz 58, Aydin Yilmaz 78 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) - Manchester United 0 CFR Cluj 1 At Old Trafford Scorer: Luis Alberto 56 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - - - Played on Tuesday Group A Paris St Germain 2 Porto 1 At the Parc des Princes Scorers: Paris St Germain: Thiago Silva 29, Ezequiel Lavezzi 61 Porto: Jackson Martinez 33 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland) - Dinamo Zagreb 1 Dynamo Kiev 1 At the Maksimir stadium Scorers: Dinamo Zagreb: Ivan Krstanovic 90+5 penalty Dynamo Kiev: Andriy Yarmolenko 45+1 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Stanislav Todorov (Bulgaria) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Arsenal 1 At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens. Scorers: Olympiakos: Giannis Maniatis 64, Kostas Mitroglou 73 Arsenal: Tomas Rosicky 38 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Montpellier 1 Schalke 04 1 At La Mosson Scorers: Montpellier: Emanuel Herrera 59 Schalke: Benedikt Hoewedes 56 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain) - - Group C Malaga 2 Anderlecht 2 At the Rosaleda: Scorers: Malaga: Duda 45, 61 Anderlecht: Milan Jovanovic 50, Dieudonne Mbokani 89 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - AC Milan 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At the San Siro Scorer: Danny 35 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Tony Chapron (France) - - Group D Real Madrid 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 At the Bernabeu: Scorers: Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 13, Jose Callejon 28, 88, Kaka 49 Ajax Amsterdam: Derk Boerrigter 59 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) - Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0 At the BVB stadium Scorer: Julian Schieber 57 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)