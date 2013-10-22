Oct 22 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers: Fernando Torres 5, 69, Eden Hazard 87
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorers:
Steaua Bucharest: Leandro Tatu 88
Basel: Marcelo Diaz 48
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)
- -
Group F
Arsenal 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
At Emirates Stadium
Scorers:
Arsenal: Olivier Giroud 41
Borussia Dortmund: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 16, Robert Lewandowski
82
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Olympique Marseille 1 Napoli 2
At Stade Velodrome, Marseille
Scorers:
Olympique Marseille: Andre Ayew 86
Napoli: Jose Callejon 42, Duvan Zapata 67
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey)
- -
Group G
Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At the Dragao stadium
Scorer: Aleksandr Kerzhakov 86
Red card: Hector Herrera (Porto) 6
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Austria Vienna 0 Atletico Madrid 3
At Ernst-Happel stadium
Scorers: Raul Garcia 8, Diego Costa 20, 53
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
- -
Group H
Celtic 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1
At Celtic Park, Glasgow
Scorers:
Celtic: James Forrest 43pen, Beram Kayal 54
Ajax Amsterdam: Lasse Schone 90+4
Red card: Nir Biton (Celtic) 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
-
AC Milan 1 Barcelona 1
At the San Siro, Milan
Scorers:
AC Milan: Robinho 9
Barcelona: Lionel Messi 23
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
- -
