Oct 22 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group E Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Fernando Torres 5, 69, Eden Hazard 87 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1 At the National Arena, Bucharest Scorers: Steaua Bucharest: Leandro Tatu 88 Basel: Marcelo Diaz 48 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia) - - Group F Arsenal 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 At Emirates Stadium Scorers: Arsenal: Olivier Giroud 41 Borussia Dortmund: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 16, Robert Lewandowski 82 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - Olympique Marseille 1 Napoli 2 At Stade Velodrome, Marseille Scorers: Olympique Marseille: Andre Ayew 86 Napoli: Jose Callejon 42, Duvan Zapata 67 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey) - - Group G Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At the Dragao stadium Scorer: Aleksandr Kerzhakov 86 Red card: Hector Herrera (Porto) 6 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Austria Vienna 0 Atletico Madrid 3 At Ernst-Happel stadium Scorers: Raul Garcia 8, Diego Costa 20, 53 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - - Group H Celtic 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1 At Celtic Park, Glasgow Scorers: Celtic: James Forrest 43pen, Beram Kayal 54 Ajax Amsterdam: Lasse Schone 90+4 Red card: Nir Biton (Celtic) 88 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - AC Milan 1 Barcelona 1 At the San Siro, Milan Scorers: AC Milan: Robinho 9 Barcelona: Lionel Messi 23 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)