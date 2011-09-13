Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Sept 13 Champions League collated results on Tuesday.
Group E
Racing Genk 0 Valencia 0
At the Genk Arena
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Thomas Einwaller (Austria)
-
Chelsea 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: David Luiz 67, Juan Mata 90+3
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
- -
Group F
Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Olympique Marseille 1
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
Scorer: Lucho Gonzalez 51
Halftime: 0-0
Red card: Rod Fanni (Marseille) 90
Referee: Pedro Proença (Portugal)
-
Borussia Dortmund 1 Arsenal 1
In Dortmund, Germany
Scorer:
Borussia Dortmund: Ivan Perisic 88
Arsenal: Robin van Persie 42
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group G
APOEL Nicosia 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At the GSP Stadium, Nicosia
Scorers:
APOEL Nicosia: Gustavo Manduca 73, Ailton 75
Zenit St Petersburg: Konstantin Zyryanov 63
Red card: Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg) 76
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez (Spain)
-
Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
At the Dragao stadium, Porto
Scorers:
Porto: Hulk 28, Kleber 51
Shakhtar: Luiz Adriano 12
Red cards: Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar) 40, Dmytro Chygrynskiy (Shakhtar) 80
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
- -
Group H
Viktoria Plzen 1 BATE Borisov 1
In Prague
Scorers:
BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 69
Viktoria Plzen: Marek Bakos 45
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Laurent Duhamel (France)
-
Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2
At the Nou Camp, Barcelona
Scorers:
Barcelona: Pedro 36, David Villa 50
AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 1, Thiago Silva 90+2
Halftime 1-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)