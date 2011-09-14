Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Sept 14 Champions League collated results on Wednesday.
Group A
Manchester City 1 Napoli 1
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester City: Aleksandar Kolarov 74
Napoli: Edinson Cavani 69
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Villarreal 0 Bayern Munich 2
At the Madrigal, Villarreal
Scorers: Toni Kroos 7, Rafinha 76
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir
- - - -
Group B
Lille 2 CSKA Moscow 2
At the Lille Metropole
Scorers:
Lille: Moussa Sow 45, Benoit Pedretti 57
CSKA Moscow: Seydou Doumbia 72, 90
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
-
Inter Milan 0 Trabzonspor 1
Scorer: Ondrej Celustka 76
Halftime 0-0
At the San Siro, Milan
Referee: Stefan Johannesson (Sweden)
- - - -
Group C
Basel 2 Otelul Galati 1
At St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Scorers:
Basel: Fabian Frei 39, Alexander Frei (pen) 84
Otelul Galati: Marius Pena 58
Red cards:
Adrian Salageanu (Otelul Galati) 82
Benjamin Huggel (Basel) 87
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
-
Benfica 1 Manchester United 1
At the Luz stadium
Scorers:
Benfica: Oscar Cardozo 24
Manchester United: Ryan Giggs 42
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
- - - -
Group D
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Real Madrid 1
At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb
Scorer: Angel Di Maria 53
Red card: Marcelo (Real Madrid) 73
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
Ajax Amsterdam 0 Olympique Lyon 0
At the Amsterdam Arena
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
- - - -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Racing Genk 0 Valencia 0
At the Genk Arena
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Thomas Einwaller (Austria)
-
Chelsea 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: David Luiz 67, Juan Mata 90+3
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
- -
Group F
Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Olympique Marseille 1
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
Scorer: Lucho Gonzalez 51
Halftime: 0-0
Red card: Rod Fanni (Marseille) 90
Referee: Pedro Proença (Portugal)
-
Borussia Dortmund 1 Arsenal 1
In Dortmund, Germany
Scorer:
Borussia Dortmund: Ivan Perisic 88
Arsenal: Robin van Persie 42
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group G
APOEL Nicosia 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At the GSP Stadium, Nicosia
Scorers:
APOEL Nicosia: Gustavo Manduca 73, Ailton 75
Zenit St Petersburg: Konstantin Zyryanov 63
Red card: Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg) 76
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez (Spain)
-
Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
At the Dragao stadium, Porto
Scorers:
Porto: Hulk 28, Kleber 51
Shakhtar: Luiz Adriano 12
Red cards: Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar) 40, Dmytro Chygrynskiy (Shakhtar) 80
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
- -
Group H
Viktoria Plzen 1 BATE Borisov 1
In Prague
Scorers:
BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 69
Viktoria Plzen: Marek Bakos 45
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Laurent Duhamel (France)
-
Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2
At the Nou Camp, Barcelona
Scorers:
Barcelona: Pedro 36, David Villa 50
AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 1, Thiago Silva 90+2
Halftime 1-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- - (Editing by Toby Davis)
