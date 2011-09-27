UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
Sept 27 Champions League collated results on Tuesday.
Group A
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
At the Fussball Arena, Munich
Scorer: Mario Gomez 37, 45
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
At the San Paolo stadium, Naples
Scorers: Marek Hamsik 14, Edinson Cavani 17pen
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
- -
Group B
Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
At the Huseyin Avni Aker, Trabzon
Scorers:
Trabzonspor: Gustavo Colman 75pen
Lille: Moussa Sow 30
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
-
CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
At the Luzhniki stadium, Moscow
Scorers:
CSKA Moscow: Alan Dzagoyev 45+2, Vagner Love 77
Inter Milan: Lucio 6, Giampaolo Pazzini 23, Mauro Zarate 79
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
- -
Group C
Manchester United 3 Basel 3
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Danny Welbeck 16, 17, Ashley Young 90
Basel: Fabian Frei 58, Alexander Frei 60, 76 pen
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorer: Bruno Cesar 40
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
- -
Group D
Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Gerland stadium, Lyon
Scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis 23, Bakary Kone 42
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo 25, Kaka 41, Karim Benzema 49
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
- - - -
