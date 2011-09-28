Sept 28 Champions League collated results on Wednesday.

Group E

Valencia 1 Chelsea 1

At the Mestalla

Scorers:

Valencia: Roberto Soldado 87pen

Chelsea: Frank Lampard 56

Halftime: 0-0

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)

-

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Racing Genk 0

At the BayArena

Scorers: Lars Bender 30, Michael Ballack 90+1

Halftime: 1-0

Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland)

- -

Group F

Olympique Marseille 3 Borussia Dortmund 0

At the Stade Velodrome

Scorers: Andre Ayew 20, 69, Loic Remy 62

Red card: Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille) 90+3

Halftime: 1-0

Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

-

Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1

At the Emirates Stadium, London

Scorers:

Arsenal: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Andre Santos 20

Olympiakos Piraeus: David Fuster 27

Halftime: 2-1

Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)

- -

Group G

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1

At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk

Scorers:

Shakhtar Donetsk: Jadson 64

APOEL Nicosia: Ivan Trickovski 61

Halftime: 0-0

Referee: Robert Schoergenhofer (Austria)

-

Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1

At the Petrovsky stadium, St Petersburg

Scorers:

Zenit St Petersburg: Roman Shirokov 20, 63, Danny 72

Porto: James Rodriguez 10

Red card: Jorge Fucile (Porto) 45

Halftime: 1-1

Referee: Howard Webb (England)

- -

Group H

AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0

At the San Siro, Milan

Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 53pen, Antonio Cassano 66

Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 66,859

Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany)

-

BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5

At Dinamo stadium, Minsk

Scorers: Aleksandr Volodko 19 own goal, Pedro Rodriguez 22, Lionel Messi 38, 56, David Villa 90

Halftime: 0-3

Referee: Manuel Grafe (Germany)

- - -

Played on Tuesday

Group A

Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0

At the Fussball Arena, Munich

Scorer: Mario Gomez 37, 45

Halftime: 2-0

Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)

-

Napoli 2 Villarreal 0

At the San Paolo stadium, Naples

Scorers: Marek Hamsik 14, Edinson Cavani 17pen

Halftime: 2-0

Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)

- -

Group B

Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1

At the Huseyin Avni Aker, Trabzon

Scorers:

Trabzonspor: Gustavo Colman 75pen

Lille: Moussa Sow 30

Halftime: 0-1

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

-

CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3

At the Luzhniki stadium, Moscow

Scorers:

CSKA Moscow: Alan Dzagoyev 45+2, Vagner Love 77

Inter Milan: Lucio 6, Giampaolo Pazzini 23, Mauro Zarate 79

Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)

- -

Group C

Manchester United 3 Basel 3

At Old Trafford, Manchester

Scorers:

Manchester United: Danny Welbeck 16, 17, Ashley Young 90

Basel: Fabian Frei 58, Alexander Frei 60, 76 pen

Halftime: 2-0

Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)

-

Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1

At the National Arena, Bucharest

Scorer: Bruno Cesar 40

Halftime: 0-1

Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)

- -

Group D

Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0

At the Gerland stadium, Lyon

Scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis 23, Bakary Kone 42

Halftime: 2-0

Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)

-

Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0

At the Bernabeu, Madrid

Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo 25, Kaka 41, Karim Benzema 49

Halftime: 2-0

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)

- - - -

