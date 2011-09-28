Sept 28 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group E
Valencia 1 Chelsea 1
At the Mestalla
Scorers:
Valencia: Roberto Soldado 87pen
Chelsea: Frank Lampard 56
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
-
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Racing Genk 0
At the BayArena
Scorers: Lars Bender 30, Michael Ballack 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland)
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille 3 Borussia Dortmund 0
At the Stade Velodrome
Scorers: Andre Ayew 20, 69, Loic Remy 62
Red card: Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille) 90+3
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
At the Emirates Stadium, London
Scorers:
Arsenal: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Andre Santos 20
Olympiakos Piraeus: David Fuster 27
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
- -
Group G
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk
Scorers:
Shakhtar Donetsk: Jadson 64
APOEL Nicosia: Ivan Trickovski 61
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Robert Schoergenhofer (Austria)
-
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1
At the Petrovsky stadium, St Petersburg
Scorers:
Zenit St Petersburg: Roman Shirokov 20, 63, Danny 72
Porto: James Rodriguez 10
Red card: Jorge Fucile (Porto) 45
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
- -
Group H
AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
At the San Siro, Milan
Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 53pen, Antonio Cassano 66
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 66,859
Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany)
-
BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5
At Dinamo stadium, Minsk
Scorers: Aleksandr Volodko 19 own goal, Pedro Rodriguez 22,
Lionel Messi 38, 56, David Villa 90
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Manuel Grafe (Germany)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
At the Fussball Arena, Munich
Scorer: Mario Gomez 37, 45
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
At the San Paolo stadium, Naples
Scorers: Marek Hamsik 14, Edinson Cavani 17pen
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
- -
Group B
Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
At the Huseyin Avni Aker, Trabzon
Scorers:
Trabzonspor: Gustavo Colman 75pen
Lille: Moussa Sow 30
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
-
CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
At the Luzhniki stadium, Moscow
Scorers:
CSKA Moscow: Alan Dzagoyev 45+2, Vagner Love 77
Inter Milan: Lucio 6, Giampaolo Pazzini 23, Mauro Zarate 79
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
- -
Group C
Manchester United 3 Basel 3
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Danny Welbeck 16, 17, Ashley Young 90
Basel: Fabian Frei 58, Alexander Frei 60, 76 pen
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorer: Bruno Cesar 40
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
- -
Group D
Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Gerland stadium, Lyon
Scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis 23, Bakary Kone 42
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo 25, Kaka 41, Karim Benzema 49
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
- - - -
