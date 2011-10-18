Oct 18 Champions League collated results on Tuesday.

Group A

Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1

At San Paolo Stadium, Naples

Scorers:

Napoli: Holger Badstuber 39og

Bayern Munich: Toni Kroos 2

Missed penalty: Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 49

Halftime: 1-1

Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)

-

Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Scorers:

Manchester City: Carlos Marchena 43og, Sergio Aguero 90+3

Villarreal: Cani 4

Halftime: 1-1

Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)

- -

Group B

CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0

At the Luzhniki stadium

Scorers: Seydou Doumbia 29, 86, Aleksandrs Cauna 76

Halftime: 1-0

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)

-

Lille 0 Inter Milan 1

At the Lille Metropole stadium

Scorer: Giampaolo Pazzini 21

Halftime: 0-1

Referee: Howard Webb (England)

- -

Group C

Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2

At the National Arena, Bucharest

Scorer: Wayne Rooney 64pen, 90+2pen

Red cards: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United) 66, Milan Perendija (Otelul Galati) 89

Halftime: 0-0

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)

-

Basel 0 Benfica 2

At St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Scorers: Bruno Cesar 20, Oscar Cardozo 75

Red card: Emerson (Benfica) 86

Halftime: 0-1

Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)

- -

Group D

Real Madrid 4 Olympique Lyon 0

At the Bernabeu, Madrid

Scorers: Karim Benzema 19, Sami Khedira 47, Mesut Ozil 55, Sergio Ramos 81

Halftime: 1-0

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

-

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2

At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb

Scorers: Derk Boerrigter 49, Christian Eriksen 90

Halftime: 0-0

Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)

