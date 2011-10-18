Oct 18 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group A
Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1
At San Paolo Stadium, Naples
Scorers:
Napoli: Holger Badstuber 39og
Bayern Munich: Toni Kroos 2
Missed penalty: Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 49
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester City: Carlos Marchena 43og, Sergio Aguero 90+3
Villarreal: Cani 4
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
Group B
CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers: Seydou Doumbia 29, 86, Aleksandrs Cauna 76
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
Lille 0 Inter Milan 1
At the Lille Metropole stadium
Scorer: Giampaolo Pazzini 21
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
Group C
Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorer: Wayne Rooney 64pen, 90+2pen
Red cards: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United) 66, Milan
Perendija (Otelul Galati) 89
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
Basel 0 Benfica 2
At St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Scorers: Bruno Cesar 20, Oscar Cardozo 75
Red card: Emerson (Benfica) 86
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
Group D
Real Madrid 4 Olympique Lyon 0
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers: Karim Benzema 19, Sami Khedira 47, Mesut Ozil 55,
Sergio Ramos 81
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb
Scorers: Derk Boerrigter 49, Christian Eriksen 90
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
