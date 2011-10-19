Oct 19 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group E
Chelsea 5 Racing Genk 0
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: Raul Meireles 8, Fernando Torres 11, 27, Branislav
Ivanovic 42, Salomon Kalou 72
Halftime: 4-0
Referee: Alexei Nikolaev (Russia)
-
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Valencia 1
At the BayArena, Leverkusen
Scorer:
Bayer Leverkusen: Andre Schuerrle 52, Sidney Sam 56
Valencia: Jonas 25
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
- -
Group F
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Borussia Dortmund 1
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
Scorers:
Olympiakos Piraeus: Jose Holebas 8, Rafik Djebbour
40, Francois Modesto 78
Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski 26
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
-
Olympique Marseille 0 Arsenal 1
At the Stade Velodrome, Marseille
Scorer: Aaron Ramsey 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
- -
Group G
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Scorers:
Shakhtar Donetsk: Willian 15, Luiz Adriano 45+1
Zenit St Petersburg: Roman Shirokov 33, Viktor Faizulin 60
Missed penalty: Roman Shirokov (Zenit St Petersburg) 11
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
-
Porto 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
At the Dragao Stadium, Porto
Scorers:
Porto: Hulk 13
APOEL Nicosia: Ailton 19
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Antony Gautier (France)
- -
Group H
AC Milan 2 BATE Borisov 0
At the San Siro
Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 33, Kevin-Prince Boateng 70
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
-
Barcelona 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
At the Nou Camp
Scorers: Andres Iniesta 10, David Villa 82
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1
At San Paolo Stadium, Naples
Scorers:
Napoli: Holger Badstuber 39og
Bayern Munich: Toni Kroos 2
Missed penalty: Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) 49
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
-
Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester City: Carlos Marchena 43og, Sergio Aguero 90+3
Villarreal: Cani 4
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers: Seydou Doumbia 29, 86, Aleksandrs Cauna 76
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
-
Lille 0 Inter Milan 1
At the Lille Metropole stadium
Scorer: Giampaolo Pazzini 21
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
- -
Group C
Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorer: Wayne Rooney 64pen, 90+2pen
Red cards: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United) 66, Milan
Perendija (Otelul Galati) 89
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
Basel 0 Benfica 2
At St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Scorers: Bruno Cesar 20, Oscar Cardozo 75
Red card: Emerson (Benfica) 86
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 4 Olympique Lyon 0
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers: Karim Benzema 19, Sami Khedira 47, Mesut Ozil 55,
Sergio Ramos 81
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb
Scorers: Derk Boerrigter 49, Christian Eriksen 90
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
