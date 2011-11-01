Nov 1 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Racing Genk 1 Chelsea 1
At Genk Arena.
Scorers:
Racing Genk: Jelle Vossen 61
Chelsea: Ramires 26
Missed penalty: David Luiz (Chelsea) 39
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
Valencia 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1
At the Mestalla
Scorers:
Valencia: Jonas 1, Roberto Soldado 65, Adil Rami 75
Bayer Leverkusen: Stefan Kiessling 31
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
- -
Group F
Arsenal 0 Olympique Marseille 0
At the Emirates Stadium, London
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Borussia Dortmund 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
At the BVB stadium
Scorer: Kevin Grosskreutz 7
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Vladislav Bezborodov (Russia)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
At the Petrovsky stadium, St Petersburg
Scorer: Nicolas Lombaerts 45+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
-
APOEL Nicosia 2 Porto 1
At GSP Stadium, Nicosia
Scorers:
APOEL Nicosia: Ailton 42pen, Gustavo Manduca 90
Porto: Hulk 89
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group H
BATE Borisov 1 AC Milan 1
At the Dinamo Stadion, Minsk
Scorers:
BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 55pen
AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 22
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark)
-
Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4
In Prague
Scorers: Lionel Messi 24pen, 45+2, 90+2, Cesc Fabregas 72
Red card: Marian Cisovsky (Viktoria Plzen) 22
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Robert Schoergenhofer (Austria)
- -
