(Updates after UEFA changed goalscorer in Manchester United
match)
Nov 2 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group A
Villarreal 0 Manchester City 3
At the Madrigal, Villarreal
Scorers: Yaya Toure 30, 71, Mario Balotelli 45+3pen
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
-
Bayern Munich 3 Napoli 2
At Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Mario Gomez 17, 23, 42
Napoli: Federico Fernandez 45, 80
Red cards: Juan Zuniga (Napoli) 70, Holger Badstuber
(Bayern Munich) 77
Halftime: 3-1
Referee: Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
- -
Group B
Inter Milan 2 Lille 1
At the San Siro, Milan
Scorers:
Inter Milan: Walter Samuel 18, Diego Milito 65
Lille: Tulio De Melo 83
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
-
Trabzonspor 0 CSKA Moscow 0
At the Huseyin Avni Aker stadium, Trabzon
Red card: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow) 74
Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain)
- -
Group C
Benfica 1 Basel 1
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Benfica: Rodrigo 4
Basel: Benjamin Huggel 64
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
-
Manchester United 2 Otelul Galati 0
At Old Trafford
Scorers: Antonio Valencia 8, Cristian Sarghi 87og
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
- -
Group D
Olympique Lyon 0 Real Madrid 2
At Gerland stadium
Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo 24, 69pen
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
-
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Amsterdam Arena
Scorers: Gregory van der Wiel 20, Miralem Sulejmani 25, Siem
de Jong 65, Nicolas Lodeiro 90+2
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Racing Genk 1 Chelsea 1
At Genk Arena.
Scorers:
Racing Genk: Jelle Vossen 61
Chelsea: Ramires 26
Missed penalty: David Luiz (Chelsea) 39
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
Valencia 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1
At the Mestalla
Scorers:
Valencia: Jonas 1, Roberto Soldado 65, Adil Rami 75
Bayer Leverkusen: Stefan Kiessling 31
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
- -
Group F
Arsenal 0 Olympique Marseille 0
At the Emirates Stadium, London
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Borussia Dortmund 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
At the BVB stadium
Scorer: Kevin Grosskreutz 7
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Vladislav Bezborodov (Russia)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
At the Petrovsky stadium, St Petersburg
Scorer: Nicolas Lombaerts 45+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
-
APOEL Nicosia 2 Porto 1
At GSP Stadium, Nicosia
Scorers:
APOEL Nicosia: Ailton 42pen, Gustavo Manduca 90
Porto: Hulk 89
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group H
BATE Borisov 1 AC Milan 1
At the Dinamo Stadion, Minsk
Scorers:
BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 55pen
AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 22
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark)
-
Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4
In Prague
Scorers: Lionel Messi 24pen, 45+2, 90+2, Cesc Fabregas 72
Red card: Marian Cisovsky (Viktoria Plzen) 22
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Robert Schoergenhofer (Austria)
- -
