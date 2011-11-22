Nov 22 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group A
Napoli 2 Manchester City 1
At San Paolo Stadium, Naples
Scorers:
Napoli: Edinson Cavani 17, 49
Manchester City: Mario Balotelli 33
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Bayern Munich 3 Villarreal 1
At Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers: Franck Ribery 3, 69, Mario Gomez 24
Villarreal: Jonathan De Guzman 50
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Markus Strombergsson (Sweden)
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 0 Lille 2
At the Luzhniki stadium, Moscow
Scorers: Vasily Berezutsky 49og, Moussa Sow 64
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Trabzonspor 1 Inter Milan 1
At the Huseyin Avni Aker, Trabzon
Scorers:
Trabzonspor: Halil Altintop 23
Inter Milan: Ricardo Alvarez 18
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- -
Group C
Manchester United 2 Benfica 2
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Dimitar Berbatov 30, Darren Fletcher 59
Benfica: Phil Jones 3og, Pablo Aimar 61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 74,873
Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey)
-
Otelul Galati 2 Basel 3
At the National Arena, Bucharest
Scorers:
Otelul Galati: Gabriel Giurgiu 75, Liviu Antal 81
Basel: Fabian Frei 10, Alexander Frei 14, Marco Streller 37
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 6 Dinamo Zagreb 2
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Karim Benzema 2, 66, Jose Callejon 6, 49,
Gonzalo Higuain 9, Mesut Ozil 20
Dinamo Zagreb: Fatos Beqiraj 81, Ivan Tomecak 90
Halftime: 4-0
Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland)
-
Olympique Lyon 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
At Gerland stadium, Lyon
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
- - -
