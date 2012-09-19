Sept 19 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group E Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Nordsjaelland 0 At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk Scorer: Henrik Mkhitaryan 44, 76 Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland) - Chelsea 2 Juventus 2 At Stamford Bridge Scorers: Chelsea: Oscar 31, 33 Juventus: Arturo Vidal 38, Fabio Quagliarella 80 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - - Group F Lille 1 BATE Borisov 3 At Lille Metropole stadium. Scorers: Lille: Aurelien Chedjou 60 BATE Borisov: Aleksandr Volodko 6, Vitali Rodionov 20, Olekhnovich 43 Referee: Marcin Borski (Poland) - Bayern Munich 2 Valencia 1 At the Allianz Arena, Munich. Scorers: Bayern Munich: Bastian Schweinsteiger 38, Toni Kroos 76 Valencia: Nelson Valdez 90+1 Red card: Adil Rami (Valencia) 90+3 Missed penalty: Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) 90+4 Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey) - - Group G Barcelona 3 Spartak Moscow 2 At the Nou Camp Scorers: Barcelona: Cristian Tello 14, Lionel Messi 71, 80 Spartak Moscow: Dani Alves 29og, Romulo 59 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - Celtic 0 Benfica 0 At Celtic Park Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) - - Group H Braga 0 CFR Cluj 2 At Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal. Scorer: Rafael Bastos 19, 34 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) - Manchester United 1 Galatasaray 0 At Old Trafford Scorer: Michael Carrick 7 Missed penalty: Nani (Manchester United) 53 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) - - - Played on Tuesday Group A Paris St Germain 4 Dynamo Kiev 1 At the Parc des Princes, Paris. Scorers: Paris St Germain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 19pen, Thiago Silva 29, Alex 32, Javier Pastore 90+1 Dynamo Kiev: Miguel Veloso 87 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) - Dinamo Zagreb 0 Porto 2 At Maksimir Stadium, Zagreb. Scorers: Lucho Gonzalez 41, Steven Defour 90+2 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - - Group B Montpellier 1 Arsenal 2 At Stade de la Mosson Scorers: Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 9pen Arsenal: Lukas Podolski 16, Gervinho 18 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Schalke 04 2 In Athens Olympiakos: Djamel Abdoun 58 Schalke 04: Benedikt Hoewedes 41, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 59 Missed penalty: Huntelaar 61 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) - - Group C Malaga 3 Zenit St Petersburg 0 At La Rosaleda Scorers: Isco 3, 76, Javier Saviola 13 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - AC Milan 0 Anderlecht 0 - Champions League Group C result. At the San Siro Attendance; 27,593 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - Group D Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0 At BVB stadium Scorer: Robert Lewandowski 87 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 2 At the Bernabeu, Madrid Scorers: Real Madrid: Marcelo 76, Karim Benzema 87, Cristiano Ronaldo 90 Manchester City: Edin Dzeko 68, Aleksandar Kolarov 85 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)