Oct 2 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 4
At the Parken Stadium
Scorers: Juan Mata 33, 82, David Luiz 79, Ramires 89
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
-
Juventus 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
At the Juventus stadium
Scorers:
Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci 25
Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 23
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
- -
Group F
Valencia 2 Lille 0
At the Mestalla
Scorer: Jonas 38, 75
Red card: Mathieu Debuchy (Lille) 86
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
-
BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1
At Dinamo Stadium, Minsk.
Scorers:
BATE Borisov: Aleksandr Pavlov 23, Vitali Rodionov 78, Renan
Bressan 90+5
Bayern Munich: Franck Ribery 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
- -
Group G
Benfica 0 Barcelona 2
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers: Alexis Sanchez 6, Cesc Fabregas 55
Red card: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) 88
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers:
Spartak Moscow: Emmanuel Emenike 41, 48
Celtic: Gary Hooper 12, Dmitry Kombarov 71og, Giorgos
Samaras 90
Red card: Juan Insaurralde (Spartak Moscow) 63
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
- -
Group H
CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2
At the Dr Constantin Radulescu stadium
Scorers:
CFR Cluj: Pantelis Kapetanos 14
Manchester United: Robin van Persie 29, 49
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
-
Galatasaray 0 Braga 2
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorers: Ruben Micael 27, Alan 90+4
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
