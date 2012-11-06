Nov 6 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group A Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0 At the Olympic stadium Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0 At the Parc des Princes Scorers: Alex 16, Blaise Matuidi 61, Jeremy Menez 65, Guillaume Hoarau 80 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1 In Athens Scorers: Olympiakos: Paulo Machado 4, Leandro Greco 80, Kostas Mitroglou 82 Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 66pen Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Schalke: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45+2, Jefferson Farfan 67 Arsenal: Theo Walcott 18, Olivier Giroud 26 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) - - Group C AC Milan 1 Malaga 1 At the San Siro Scorers: AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 73 Malaga: Eliseu 40 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium Scorer: Dieudonne Mbokani 17 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Antony Gautier (France - - Group D Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 At the Etihad Stadium Scorers: Manchester City: Yaya Toure 22, Sergio Aguero 74 Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 10, 17 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) - Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 At the Bernabeu Scorers: Real Madrid: Pepe 34, Mesut Ozil 89 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 28, Alvaro Arbeloa 45og Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)