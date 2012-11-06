Nov 6 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group A
Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0
At the Olympic stadium
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
-
Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Parc des Princes
Scorers: Alex 16, Blaise Matuidi 61, Jeremy Menez 65,
Guillaume Hoarau 80
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland)
- -
Group B
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1
In Athens
Scorers:
Olympiakos: Paulo Machado 4, Leandro Greco 80, Kostas
Mitroglou 82
Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 66pen
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
-
Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers:
Schalke: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45+2, Jefferson Farfan 67
Arsenal: Theo Walcott 18, Olivier Giroud 26
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
- -
Group C
AC Milan 1 Malaga 1
At the San Siro
Scorers:
AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 73
Malaga: Eliseu 40
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0
At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium
Scorer: Dieudonne Mbokani 17
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Antony Gautier (France
- -
Group D
Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2
At the Etihad Stadium
Scorers:
Manchester City: Yaya Toure 22, Sergio Aguero 74
Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 10, 17
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark)
-
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
At the Bernabeu
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Pepe 34, Mesut Ozil 89
Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 28, Alvaro Arbeloa 45og
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
- - -
