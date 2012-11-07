Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Nov 7 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group E Juventus 4 Nordsjaelland 0 At Juventus Stadium Scorers: Claudio Marchisio 6, Arturo Vidal 23, Sebastian Giovinco 37, Fabio Quagliarella 75 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia) - Chelsea 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 At Stamford Bridge Scorers: Chelsea: Fernando Torres 6, Oscar 40, Victor Moses 90+4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Willian 9, 47 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - - Group F Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1 At Allianz Arena Scorers: Bayern Munich: Bastian Schweinsteiger 5, Claudio Pizarro 18, 28, 33, Arjen Robben 23, Toni Kroos 66 Lille: Salomon Kalou 57 Halftime: 5-0 Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania) - Valencia 4 BATE Borisov 2 At the Mestalla stadium Scorers: Valencia: Jonas 26, Roberto Soldado 29pen, Sofiane Feghouli 51, 86 BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 53, Dmitri Mozolevski 83 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway) - - Group G Celtic 2 Barcelona 1 At Celtic Park, Glasgow Scorers: Celtic: Victor Wanyama 21, Tony Watt 83 Barcelona: Lionel Messi 90+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) - Benfica 2 Spartak Moscow 0 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorer: Oscar Cardozo 55, 69 Missed penalty: Oscar Cardozo (Benfica) 77 Red card: Nicolas Pareja (Spartak Moscow) 76 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany) - - Group H Braga 1 Manchester United 3 At Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal. Scorers: Braga: Alan 49pen Manchester United: Robin van Persie 80, Wayne Rooney 84pen, Javier Hernandez 90+2 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3 At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu Scorers: Cluj: Modou Sougou 53 Galatasaray: Burak Yilmaz 18, 61, 74 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - - Played on Tuesday Group A Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0 At the Olympic stadium Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0 At the Parc des Princes Scorers: Alex 16, Blaise Matuidi 61, Jeremy Menez 65, Guillaume Hoarau 80 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1 In Athens Scorers: Olympiakos: Paulo Machado 4, Leandro Greco 80, Kostas Mitroglou 82 Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 66pen Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Schalke: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45+2, Jefferson Farfan 67 Arsenal: Theo Walcott 18, Olivier Giroud 26 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) - - Group C AC Milan 1 Malaga 1 At the San Siro Scorers: AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 73 Malaga: Eliseu 40 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium Scorer: Dieudonne Mbokani 17 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Antony Gautier (France - - Group D Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 At the Etihad Stadium Scorers: Manchester City: Yaya Toure 22, Sergio Aguero 74 Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 10, 17 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) - Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 At the Bernabeu Scorers: Real Madrid: Pepe 34, Mesut Ozil 89 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 28, Alvaro Arbeloa 45og Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.