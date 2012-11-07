Nov 7 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group E Juventus 4 Nordsjaelland 0 At Juventus Stadium Scorers: Claudio Marchisio 6, Arturo Vidal 23, Sebastian Giovinco 37, Fabio Quagliarella 75 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia) - Chelsea 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 At Stamford Bridge Scorers: Chelsea: Fernando Torres 6, Oscar 40, Victor Moses 90+4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Willian 9, 47 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - - Group F Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1 At Allianz Arena Scorers: Bayern Munich: Bastian Schweinsteiger 5, Claudio Pizarro 18, 28, 33, Arjen Robben 23, Toni Kroos 66 Lille: Salomon Kalou 57 Halftime: 5-0 Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania) - Valencia 4 BATE Borisov 2 At the Mestalla stadium Scorers: Valencia: Jonas 26, Roberto Soldado 29pen, Sofiane Feghouli 51, 86 BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 53, Dmitri Mozolevski 83 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway) - - Group G Celtic 2 Barcelona 1 At Celtic Park, Glasgow Scorers: Celtic: Victor Wanyama 21, Tony Watt 83 Barcelona: Lionel Messi 90+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) - Benfica 2 Spartak Moscow 0 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorer: Oscar Cardozo 55, 69 Missed penalty: Oscar Cardozo (Benfica) 77 Red card: Nicolas Pareja (Spartak Moscow) 76 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany) - - Group H Braga 1 Manchester United 3 At Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal. Scorers: Braga: Alan 49pen Manchester United: Robin van Persie 80, Wayne Rooney 84pen, Javier Hernandez 90+2 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3 At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu Scorers: Cluj: Modou Sougou 53 Galatasaray: Burak Yilmaz 18, 61, 74 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - - Played on Tuesday Group A Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0 At the Olympic stadium Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0 At the Parc des Princes Scorers: Alex 16, Blaise Matuidi 61, Jeremy Menez 65, Guillaume Hoarau 80 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1 In Athens Scorers: Olympiakos: Paulo Machado 4, Leandro Greco 80, Kostas Mitroglou 82 Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 66pen Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Schalke: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45+2, Jefferson Farfan 67 Arsenal: Theo Walcott 18, Olivier Giroud 26 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) - - Group C AC Milan 1 Malaga 1 At the San Siro Scorers: AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 73 Malaga: Eliseu 40 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium Scorer: Dieudonne Mbokani 17 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Antony Gautier (France - - Group D Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 At the Etihad Stadium Scorers: Manchester City: Yaya Toure 22, Sergio Aguero 74 Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 10, 17 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) - Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 At the Bernabeu Scorers: Real Madrid: Pepe 34, Mesut Ozil 89 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 28, Alvaro Arbeloa 45og Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)