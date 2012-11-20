Nov 20 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group E Juventus 3 Chelsea 0 At the Juventus Stadium, Turin Scorers: Fabio Quagliarella 38, Arturo Vidal 61, Sebastian Giovinco 90+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - Nordsjaelland 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 At the Parken stadium Scorers: Nordsjaelland: Morten Nordstrand 24, Kasper Lorentzen 29 Shakhtar Donetsk: Luiz Adriano 26, 53, 81, Willian 44, 50 Halftime: 2-2 Referee: Antony Gautier (France) - - Group F Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1 At the Mestalla Scorers: Valencia: Sofiane Feghouli 77 Bayern Munich: Thomas Mueller 82 Red card: Antonio Barragan (Valencia) 33 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - BATE Borisov 0 Lille 2 At the Dinamo stadium, Minsk. Scorers: Djibril Sidibe 14, Gianni Bruno 31 Red card: Djibril Sidibe (Lille) 74 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - - Group G Benfica 2 Celtic 1 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Benfica: Ola John 7, Ezequiel Garay 71 Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 32 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - Spartak Moscow 0 Barcelona 3 At the Luzhniki stadium Scorers: Daniel Alves 16, Lionel Messi 27, 39 Halftime: 0-3 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - - Group H Galatasaray 1 Manchester United 0 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorer: Burak Yilmaz 53 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Carlos Velasco (Spain) - CFR Cluj 3 Braga 1 At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium, Cluj-Napoca: CFR Cluj: Rui Pedro 7, 15, 33 Braga: Alan 17 Red card: Douglao (Braga) 45+1 Halftime: 3-1 Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)