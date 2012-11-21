Nov 21 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group A
Dynamo Kiev 0 Paris St Germain 2
At the Olympic stadium
Scorer: Ezequiel Lavezzi 45, 52
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
-
Porto 3 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Dragao stadium, Porto
Scorers: Lucho Gonzalez 20, Joao Moutinho 67, Silvestre
Varela 85
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
- -
Group B
Arsenal 2 Montpellier 0
At Emirates Stadium
Scorers: Jack Wilshere 49, Lukas Podolski 63
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey)
-
Schalke 04 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
At Auf Schalke Arena
Scorer: Christian Fuchs 77
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
- -
Group C
Anderlecht 1 AC Milan 3
At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium:
Scorers:
Anderlecht: Tom De Sutter 77
AC Milan: Stephan El Shaarawy 47, Philippe Mexes 71,
Alexandre Pato 90+1
Red Card: Bram Nuytinck (Anderlecht) 70
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Malaga 2
At Petrovsky stadium:
Zenit St Petersburg: Danny 49, Viktor Faizulin 86
Malaga: Diego Buonanotte 8, Seba 9
Red card: Vladimir Bystrov (Zenit St Petersburg) 90+5
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
- -
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Borussia Dortmund 4
At the Amsterdam Arena
Scorers:
Ajax Amsterdam: Daniel Hoesen 87
Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 8, Mario Goetze 36, Robert
Lewandowski 41, 67
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
-
Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1
At the Etihad Stadium
Scorers:
Manchester City: Sergio Aguero 73 pen
Real Madrid: Karim Benzema 10
Red card: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) 73
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Juventus 3 Chelsea 0
At the Juventus Stadium, Turin
Scorers: Fabio Quagliarella 38, Arturo Vidal 61, Sebastian
Giovinco 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Nordsjaelland 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5
At the Parken stadium
Scorers:
Nordsjaelland: Morten Nordstrand 24, Kasper Lorentzen 29
Shakhtar Donetsk: Luiz Adriano 26, 53, 81, Willian 44, 50
Halftime: 2-2
Referee: Antony Gautier (France)
- -
Group F
Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1
At the Mestalla
Scorers:
Valencia: Sofiane Feghouli 77
Bayern Munich: Thomas Mueller 82
Red card: Antonio Barragan (Valencia) 33
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
BATE Borisov 0 Lille 2
At the Dinamo stadium, Minsk.
Scorers: Djibril Sidibe 14, Gianni Bruno 31
Red card: Djibril Sidibe (Lille) 74
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
- -
Group G
Benfica 2 Celtic 1
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Benfica: Ola John 7, Ezequiel Garay 71
Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 32
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Spartak Moscow 0 Barcelona 3
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers: Daniel Alves 16, Lionel Messi 27, 39
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
- -
Group H
Galatasaray 1 Manchester United 0
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorer: Burak Yilmaz 53
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Carlos Velasco (Spain)
-
CFR Cluj 3 Braga 1
At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium, Cluj-Napoca:
CFR Cluj: Rui Pedro 7, 15, 33
Braga: Alan 17
Red card: Douglao (Braga) 45+1
Halftime: 3-1
Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)