Oct 3 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group A Porto 1 Paris St Germain 0 At the Dragao Stadium Scorer: James Rodriguez 83 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Dynamo Kiev 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0 At the Olympic stadium Scorers: Oleh Gusyev 3, Josip Pivaric 33og Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Martin Atkinson (England) - - Group B Arsenal 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 At Emirates Stadium. Scorers: Arsenal: Gervinho 42, Lukas Podolski 56, Aaron Ramsey 90+4 Olympiakos: Kostas Mitroglou 45+1 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - Schalke 04 2 Montpellier HSC 2 At Auf Schalke Arena. Scorers: Schalke 04: Julian Draxler 26, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 53pen Montpellier: Karim Ait-Fana 13, Souleymane Camara 90 Red card: Garry Bocaly (Montpellier) 52 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia) - - Group C Zenit St Petersburg 2 AC Milan 3 At Petrovsky stadium: Scorers: Zenit St Petersburg: Hulk 45+2, Roman Shirokov 49 AC Milan: Urby Emanuelson 13, Stephan El Shaarawy 16, Tomas Hubocan 75og Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - Anderlecht 0 Malaga 3 At Constant Vanden Stock stadium Scorer: Eliseu 45+1, 64, Joaquin 57pen Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - - Group D Manchester City 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 At the Etihad stadium Scorers: Manchester City: Mario Balotelli 90pen Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 61 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) - Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 4 At the Amsterdam Arena Scorers: Ajax Amsterdam: Niklas Moisander 56 Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 42, 79, 81, Karim Benzema 48 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - - - Played on Tuesday Group E Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 4 At the Parken Stadium Scorers: Juan Mata 33, 82, David Luiz 79, Ramires 89 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - Juventus 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 At the Juventus stadium Scorers: Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci 25 Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 23 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands) - - Group F Valencia 2 Lille 0 At the Mestalla Scorer: Jonas 38, 75 Red card: Mathieu Debuchy (Lille) 86 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1 At Dinamo Stadium, Minsk. Scorers: BATE Borisov: Aleksandr Pavlov 23, Vitali Rodionov 78, Renan Bressan 90+5 Bayern Munich: Franck Ribery 90+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia) - - Group G Benfica 0 Barcelona 2 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorers: Alexis Sanchez 6, Cesc Fabregas 55 Red card: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) 88 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3 At the Luzhniki stadium Scorers: Spartak Moscow: Emmanuel Emenike 41, 48 Celtic: Gary Hooper 12, Dmitry Kombarov 71og, Giorgos Samaras 90 Red card: Juan Insaurralde (Spartak Moscow) 63 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Tony Chapron (France) - - Group H CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2 At the Dr Constantin Radulescu stadium Scorers: CFR Cluj: Pantelis Kapetanos 14 Manchester United: Robin van Persie 29, 49 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - Galatasaray 0 Braga 2 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorers: Ruben Micael 27, Alan 90+4 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)