Oct 3 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group A
Porto 1 Paris St Germain 0
At the Dragao Stadium
Scorer: James Rodriguez 83
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
Dynamo Kiev 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Olympic stadium
Scorers: Oleh Gusyev 3, Josip Pivaric 33og
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- -
Group B
Arsenal 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
At Emirates Stadium.
Scorers:
Arsenal: Gervinho 42, Lukas Podolski 56, Aaron Ramsey 90+4
Olympiakos: Kostas Mitroglou 45+1
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
Schalke 04 2 Montpellier HSC 2
At Auf Schalke Arena.
Scorers:
Schalke 04: Julian Draxler 26, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 53pen
Montpellier: Karim Ait-Fana 13, Souleymane Camara 90
Red card: Garry Bocaly (Montpellier) 52
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)
- -
Group C
Zenit St Petersburg 2 AC Milan 3
At Petrovsky stadium:
Scorers:
Zenit St Petersburg: Hulk 45+2, Roman Shirokov 49
AC Milan: Urby Emanuelson 13, Stephan El Shaarawy 16, Tomas
Hubocan 75og
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
Anderlecht 0 Malaga 3
At Constant Vanden Stock stadium
Scorer: Eliseu 45+1, 64, Joaquin 57pen
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
- -
Group D
Manchester City 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
At the Etihad stadium
Scorers:
Manchester City: Mario Balotelli 90pen
Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 61
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 4
At the Amsterdam Arena
Scorers:
Ajax Amsterdam: Niklas Moisander 56
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 42, 79, 81, Karim Benzema 48
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 4
At the Parken Stadium
Scorers: Juan Mata 33, 82, David Luiz 79, Ramires 89
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
-
Juventus 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
At the Juventus stadium
Scorers:
Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci 25
Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 23
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
- -
Group F
Valencia 2 Lille 0
At the Mestalla
Scorer: Jonas 38, 75
Red card: Mathieu Debuchy (Lille) 86
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
-
BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1
At Dinamo Stadium, Minsk.
Scorers:
BATE Borisov: Aleksandr Pavlov 23, Vitali Rodionov 78, Renan
Bressan 90+5
Bayern Munich: Franck Ribery 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
- -
Group G
Benfica 0 Barcelona 2
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers: Alexis Sanchez 6, Cesc Fabregas 55
Red card: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) 88
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers:
Spartak Moscow: Emmanuel Emenike 41, 48
Celtic: Gary Hooper 12, Dmitry Kombarov 71og, Giorgos
Samaras 90
Red card: Juan Insaurralde (Spartak Moscow) 63
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
- -
Group H
CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2
At the Dr Constantin Radulescu stadium
Scorers:
CFR Cluj: Pantelis Kapetanos 14
Manchester United: Robin van Persie 29, 49
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
-
Galatasaray 0 Braga 2
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorers: Ruben Micael 27, Alan 90+4
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
