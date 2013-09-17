Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 17 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 - - Group B Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6 FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 1 3 Juventus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 1 6 0 - - Group C Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Benfica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Anderlecht 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 - - Group D Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0 Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Viktoria Plzen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 CSKA Moscow 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.