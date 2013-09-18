Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Sept 18 Champions League collated results and standings on Wednesday. Group E Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 1 Basel 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Basel 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Schalke 04 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Steaua Bucharest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 - - Group F Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2 Napoli 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Napoli 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Olympique Marseille 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 - - Group G Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1 Atletico Madrid 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Porto 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Austria Vienna 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 - - Group H AC Milan 2 Celtic 0 Barcelona 4 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts AC Milan 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Celtic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 - - Played on Tuesday Group A Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 - - Group B Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6 FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 1 3 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Juventus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 1 6 0 - - Group C Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Benfica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 Anderlecht 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 - - Group D Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0 Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Viktoria Plzen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 CSKA Moscow 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18