Soccer-Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Oct 1 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group E Basel 0 Schalke 04 1 Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Schalke 04 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Basel 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Chelsea 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Steaua Bucharest 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 - - Group F Borussia Dortmund 3 Olympique Marseille 0 Arsenal 2 Napoli 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Napoli 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Olympique Marseille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 - - Group G Zenit St Petersburg 0 Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1 Atletico Madrid 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Porto 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Austria Vienna 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Zenit St Petersburg 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 - - Group H Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 1 Celtic 0 Barcelona 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 AC Milan 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Ajax Amsterdam 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 Celtic 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 - - (Editing by Josh Reich)
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
GLASGOW, March 9 Flanker Hamish Watson returns to the Scotland team in the only change for Saturday’s decisive Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, coach Vern Cotter announced on Thursday.
March 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.