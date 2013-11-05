Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Nov 5 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Real Sociedad 0 Manchester United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 Real Sociedad 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 - - Group B Juventus 2 Real Madrid 2 FC Copenhagen 1 Galatasaray 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 14 4 10 Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 6 10 4 FC Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 3 8 4 Juventus 4 0 3 1 6 7 3 - - Group C Paris St Germain 1 Anderlecht 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Benfica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Paris St Germain 4 3 1 0 13 2 10 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 Benfica 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 Anderlecht 4 0 1 3 1 11 1 - - Group D Manchester City 5 CSKA Moscow 2 Viktoria Plzen 0 Bayern Munich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11 6 9 CSKA Moscow 4 1 0 3 6 12 3 Viktoria Plzen 4 0 0 4 2 12 0 (Editing by Josh Reich)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.