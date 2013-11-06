Nov 6 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Played on Wednesday
Group E
Basel 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Chelsea 3 Schalke 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 4 3 0 1 11 2 9
Schalke 04 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
Basel 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Steaua Bucharest 4 0 2 2 2 9 2
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 0 Arsenal 1
Napoli 3 Olympique Marseille 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
Napoli 4 3 0 1 7 6 9
Borussia Dortmund 4 2 0 2 6 4 6
Olympique Marseille 4 0 0 4 4 10 0
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Porto 1
Atletico Madrid 4 Austria Vienna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Atletico Madrid* 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
Zenit St Petersburg 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
Porto 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Austria Vienna 4 0 1 3 0 8 1
*Denotes qualified for last-16
Group H
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Celtic 0
Barcelona 3 AC Milan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona* 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
AC Milan 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
Ajax Amsterdam 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
Celtic 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
*Denotes qualified for last-16
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Real Sociedad 0 Manchester United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 8 5 7
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
Real Sociedad 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
Group B
Juventus 2 Real Madrid 2
FC Copenhagen 1 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 14 4 10
Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 6 10 4
FC Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 3 8 4
Juventus 4 0 3 1 6 7 3
Group C
Paris St Germain 1 Anderlecht 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Benfica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Paris St Germain 4 3 1 0 13 2 10
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Benfica 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
Anderlecht 4 0 1 3 1 11 1
Group D
Manchester City 5 CSKA Moscow 2
Viktoria Plzen 0 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 12 1 12
Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11 6 9
CSKA Moscow 4 1 0 3 6 12 3
Viktoria Plzen 4 0 0 4 2 12 0
