Soccer-Huddersfield strike late to beat Reading
Feb 21 Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday
Group A
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Porto 2
Paris St Germain 4 Dynamo Kiev 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Porto 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Dinamo Zagreb 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Dynamo Kiev 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Group B
Montpellier HSC 1 Arsenal 2
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Schalke 04 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Schalke 04 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Montpellier HSC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group C
Malaga 3 Zenit St Petersburg 0
AC Milan 0 Anderlecht 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Malaga 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
AC Milan 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group D
Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Manchester City 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad