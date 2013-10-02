Oct 2 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Group A
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Manchester United 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
Real Sociedad 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
- -
Group B
Juventus 2 Galatasaray 2
Real Madrid 4 FC Copenhagen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 10 1 6
Juventus 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
FC Copenhagen 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
Galatasaray 2 0 1 1 3 8 1
- -
Group C
Paris St Germain 3 Benfica 0
Anderlecht 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Paris St Germain 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Benfica 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Anderlecht 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
- -
Group D
Manchester City 1 Bayern Munich 3
CSKA Moscow 3 Viktoria Plzen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Manchester City 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
CSKA Moscow 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
- -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Basel 0 Schalke 04 1
Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Schalke 04 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Basel 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Chelsea 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Steaua Bucharest 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
- -
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 3 Olympique Marseille 0
Arsenal 2 Napoli 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Napoli 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
Olympique Marseille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 0 Austria Vienna 0
Porto 1 Atletico Madrid 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Porto 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Austria Vienna 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Zenit St Petersburg 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
- -
Group H
Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 1
Celtic 0 Barcelona 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
AC Milan 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Ajax Amsterdam 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
Celtic 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
- -
