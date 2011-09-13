Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Sept 13 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday.
Group E
Chelsea 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Racing Genk 0 Valencia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Valencia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Racing Genk 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group F
Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Borussia Dortmund 1 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Olympique Marseille 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group G
Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
APOEL Nicosia 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Porto 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
APOEL Nicosia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
- -
Group H
Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2
Viktoria Plzen 1 BATE Borisov 1
Standings P W D L F A PTS
AC Milan 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Barcelona 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
BATE Borisov 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Viktoria Plzen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
- - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)