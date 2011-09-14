Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Sept 14 Champions League collated results and standings on Wednesday.
Group A
Manchester City 1 Napoli 1
Villarreal 0 Bayern Munich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Napoli 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Manchester City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group B
Lille 2 CSKA Moscow 2
Inter Milan 0 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
CSKA Moscow 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Lille 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Inter Milan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group C
Basel 2 Otelul Galati 1
Benfica 1 Manchester United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Basel 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Manchester United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Otelul Galati 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
- -
Group D
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Real Madrid 1
Ajax Amsterdam 0 Olympique Lyon 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Olympique Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Dinamo Zagreb 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Chelsea 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Racing Genk 0 Valencia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Valencia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Racing Genk 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group F
Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Borussia Dortmund 1 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Olympique Marseille 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group G
Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
APOEL Nicosia 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Porto 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
APOEL Nicosia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
- -
Group H
Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2
Viktoria Plzen 1 BATE Borisov 1
Standings P W D L F A PTS
AC Milan 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Barcelona 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
BATE Borisov 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Viktoria Plzen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
- - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.