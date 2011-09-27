UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Sept 27 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday.
Group A
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Napoli 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Manchester City 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Villarreal 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Trabzonspor 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Inter Milan 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Lille 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
CSKA Moscow 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
- -
Group C
Manchester United 3 Basel 3
Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Basel 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
Benfica 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Manchester United 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Otelul Galati 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
- -
Group D
Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Olympique Lyon 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Ajax Amsterdam 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
Dinamo Zagreb 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
(Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.