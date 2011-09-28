Sept 28 Champions League collated results and standings on Wednesday.

Group E

Valencia 1 Chelsea 1

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Racing Genk 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Valencia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

Racing Genk 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

- -

Group F

Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1

Olympique Marseille 3 Borussia Dortmund 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Olympique Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Arsenal 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Borussia Dortmund 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

- -

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

APOEL Nicosia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Zenit St Petersburg 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Porto 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 1 1 2 3 1

- -

Group H

BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5

AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0

Standings P W D L F A PTS

AC Milan 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Barcelona 2 1 1 0 7 2 4

BATE Borisov 2 0 1 1 1 6 1

Viktoria Plzen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

- - -

Played on Tuesday

Group A

Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0

Napoli 2 Villarreal 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Napoli 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Manchester City 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Villarreal 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

- -

Group B

CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3

Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Trabzonspor 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Inter Milan 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Lille 2 0 2 0 3 3 2

CSKA Moscow 2 0 1 1 4 5 1

- -

Group C

Manchester United 3 Basel 3

Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Basel 2 1 1 0 5 4 4

Benfica 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Manchester United 2 0 2 0 4 4 2

Otelul Galati 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

- -

Group D

Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Olympique Lyon 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Ajax Amsterdam 2 0 1 1 0 3 1

Dinamo Zagreb 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

