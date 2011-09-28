Sept 28 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Group E
Valencia 1 Chelsea 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Valencia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Racing Genk 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
- -
Group F
Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Olympique Marseille 3 Borussia Dortmund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Olympique Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Arsenal 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Borussia Dortmund 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Zenit St Petersburg 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Porto 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 1 1 2 3 1
- -
Group H
BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5
AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
Standings P W D L F A PTS
AC Milan 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Barcelona 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
BATE Borisov 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Napoli 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Manchester City 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Villarreal 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Trabzonspor 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Inter Milan 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Lille 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
CSKA Moscow 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
- -
Group C
Manchester United 3 Basel 3
Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Basel 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
Benfica 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Manchester United 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Otelul Galati 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
- -
Group D
Olympique Lyon 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Olympique Lyon 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Ajax Amsterdam 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
Dinamo Zagreb 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
