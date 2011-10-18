Oct 18 Champions League collated results and
standings on Tuesday.
Group A
Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1
Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Napoli 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
Manchester City 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Villarreal 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0
Lille 0 Inter Milan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
CSKA Moscow 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
Trabzonspor 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Lille 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
- -
Group C
Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2
Basel 0 Benfica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Benfica 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Manchester United 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
Basel 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
Otelul Galati 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 4 Olympique Lyon 0
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
Ajax Amsterdam 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Olympique Lyon 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Dinamo Zagreb 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
