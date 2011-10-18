Oct 18 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday.

Group A

Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1

Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Napoli 3 1 2 0 4 2 5

Manchester City 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Villarreal 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

Group B

CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0

Lille 0 Inter Milan 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Inter Milan 3 2 0 1 4 3 6

CSKA Moscow 3 1 1 1 7 5 4

Trabzonspor 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Lille 3 0 2 1 3 4 2

Group C

Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2

Basel 0 Benfica 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Benfica 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

Manchester United 3 1 2 0 6 4 5

Basel 3 1 1 1 5 6 4

Otelul Galati 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

Group D

Real Madrid 4 Olympique Lyon 0

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 0 9

Ajax Amsterdam 3 1 1 1 2 3 4

Olympique Lyon 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 0 9

Ajax Amsterdam 3 1 1 1 2 3 4

Olympique Lyon 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Dinamo Zagreb 3 0 0 3 0 5 0