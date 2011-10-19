Oct 19 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Group E
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Valencia 1
Chelsea 5 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 3 2 1 0 8 1 7
Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Valencia 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Racing Genk 3 0 1 2 0 7 1
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille 0 Arsenal 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Borussia Dortmund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Olympique Marseille 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
Borussia Dortmund 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
- -
Group G
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Porto 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Zenit St Petersburg 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Porto 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
- -
Group H
AC Milan 2 BATE Borisov 0
Barcelona 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
Standings P W D L F A PTS
AC Milan 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Barcelona 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
BATE Borisov 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
Viktoria Plzen 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1
Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Napoli 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
Manchester City 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Villarreal 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0
Lille 0 Inter Milan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
CSKA Moscow 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
Trabzonspor 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Lille 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
- -
Group C
Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2
Basel 0 Benfica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Benfica 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Manchester United 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
Basel 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
Otelul Galati 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 4 Olympique Lyon 0
Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
Ajax Amsterdam 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Olympique Lyon 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Dinamo Zagreb 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
(Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)