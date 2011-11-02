Nov 2 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Group A
Bayern Munich 3 Napoli 2
Villarreal 0 Manchester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
Manchester City 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
Napoli 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
Villarreal 4 0 0 4 1 9 0
Group B
Trabzonspor 0 CSKA Moscow 0
Inter Milan 2 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
CSKA Moscow 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
Trabzonspor 4 1 2 1 2 4 5
Lille 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
Group C
Manchester United 2 Otelul Galati 0
Benfica 1 Basel 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United 4 2 2 0 8 4 8
Benfica 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
Basel 4 1 2 1 6 7 5
Otelul Galati 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
Group D
Olympique Lyon 0 Real Madrid 2
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid* 4 4 0 0 10 0 12
Ajax Amsterdam 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Olympique Lyon 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
Dinamo Zagreb 4 0 0 4 0 9 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Valencia 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Racing Genk 1 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 4 2 2 0 9 2 8
Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
Valencia 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
Racing Genk 4 0 2 2 1 8 2
Group F
Arsenal 0 Olympique Marseille 0
Borussia Dortmund 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Olympique Marseille 4 2 1 1 4 1 7
Borussia Dortmund 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 1 0 3 4 5 3
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
APOEL Nicosia 2 Porto 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
Zenit St Petersburg 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
Porto 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
Group H
BATE Borisov 1 AC Milan 1
Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona* 4 3 1 0 13 2 10
AC Milan * 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
BATE Borisov 4 0 2 2 2 9 2
Viktoria Plzen 4 0 1 3 1 9 1
* Denotes qualified for last 16
