Nov 22 Champions League collated results and
standings on Tuesday.
Group A
Napoli 2 Manchester City 1
Bayern Munich 3 Villarreal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich* 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Napoli 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
Manchester City 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Villarreal 5 0 0 5 2 12 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow 0 Lille 2
Trabzonspor 1 Inter Milan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan* 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
Trabzonspor 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
Lille 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
CSKA Moscow 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
* Denotes qualified for last 16
- -
Group C
Otelul Galati 2 Basel 3
Manchester United 2 Benfica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Benfica* 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
Manchester United 5 2 3 0 10 6 9
Basel 5 2 2 1 9 9 8
Otelul Galati 5 0 0 5 3 10 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 6 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Olympique Lyon 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid* 5 5 0 0 16 2 15
Ajax Amsterdam 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Olympique Lyon 5 1 2 2 2 6 5
Dinamo Zagreb 5 0 0 5 2 15 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
- - -
